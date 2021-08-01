Skepta Goes “All In” On New EP, featuring Kid Cudi, J Balvin & More – HotNewHipHop

Skepta has officially returned to the table with a gargantuan pile of chips on deck, going “All In” blind with all the reckless charm of Gus Hansen in his prime. Flipping his cards to reveal a five-track EP with guest appearances from J Balvin, Kid Cudi, and Teezee, Skepta’s latest project is a welcome microdose from the UK rap heavyweight.

Clocking in at fifteen minutes with production largely handled by Skeppy himself — with additional production by JAE5, Ragz Originale, and Josh Faulkner — All In was actually crafted with the live experience in mind. “This music isn’t for people to download and discuss,” explains Skepta, in an official statement about the project. “It’s music to feel when I perform it live, music for people to celebrate with their friends.”

Being that it’s been a few years since we last received a solo project from Skepta — 2019’s Ignorance Is Bliss to be specific — All In should be exactly what his fans have been looking for. Featuring a wide array of styles from the versatile UK rapper, who closes the project with a return to his grime roots, we can only hope that All In is foreshadowing to a larger project from the legendary rapper. Either way, it should be interesting to see how these five tracks translate to the live stage, whenever the tour circuit kicks in once again.

Stream All In now, and sound off if you’re enjoying Skepta’s latest.