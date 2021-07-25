The Telegraph

Phil Mickelson offers Grayson Murray help after revelation that he is an alcoholic

Phil Mickelson has offered help a fellow PGA Tour winner who says he is an alcoholic whose pleas for assistance have been ignored by officials at Sawgrass HQ and that life on golf’s biggest circuit is “absolutely awful”. Grayson Murray, the 27-year-old who won in Kentucky in 2017 and who finished third in another event earlier this year, posted his extraordinary missive on social media late on Friday evening after withdrawing from the 3M Open. After revealing that he is ‘on probation’ with the T