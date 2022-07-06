Home WORLD NEWS Sixth suspect held in Udaipur beheading case
Sixth suspect held in Udaipur beheading case

JAIPUR: The

NIA

on Wednesday arrested Udaipur resident

Wasim Ali

, the sixth suspect to be held for the beheading tailor Kanhaiya

Lal

Sahu in his shop on June 28. He was produced before a special NIA court in Jaipur and sent to police custody till July 12.

Sources said Wasim worked at a store close to Lal’s tailoring shop in Udaipur. Wasim had allegedly met and conspired with the two main accused – Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad

Riyaz

– who had admitted in a video to have beheaded Sahu for backing BJP’s

Nupur Sharma

. Before Wasim, NIA picked up Mohammad Mohsin on Tuesday for allegedly helping Gaus and Riyaz. Suspected “co-conspirators” Mohsin Khan and Asif were held later for alleged recces of the tailor’s shop.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan cabinet, in a meeting headed by CM Ashok Gehlot, decided on Wednesday to relax rules and give government jobs to both the sons of Kanhaiya .

