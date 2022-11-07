Sixth celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing following debate over scoring

November 06, 2022 – 19:59 GMT

Ellie Simmonds left Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night following the dance-off, after some viewers argued that Ellie Taylor’s scoring wasn’t fair

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds became the sixth celebrity to leave Strictly on Sunday night following a dance-off against Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu.

Ellie and Nikita Kuzmin performed their Charleston to Too Darn Hot once more while Molly and Carlos danced their Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy for a second time.

Neither Ellie nor Molly got low marks for their dances on Saturday night, and both were praised by the judges, however some viewers were left unimpressed by the scoring, in particular that Ellie Taylor and Johanne Radebe got a three from Craig for their Rumba.

One tweeted: “The biggest injustice of the night – Craig giving Ellie a three and scoring Tony Adams higher.”

Another agreed: “A stunning performance! Johannes’ Rumba choreography is always flawless! The judges may have been watching something different to us because we love this routine!”

Ellie and Nikita were sad to leave

One thing the judges were in agreement on, however, was who should go home, with the decision to save Molly and Carlos unanimous.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well, the couple I’d like to save are a couple that I think danced better than they did on Saturday night in this particular dance-off and that couple is Molly and Carlos.”

Motsi Mabuse added: “First of all I thought that dance off was incredible. Both couples really, really just danced exceptionally well. I have decided to save Molly and Carlos.”

The athlete was a popular contestant

Anton Du Beke commented: “I think both couples can take credit from dancing an absolutely terrific dance-off. But the couple I’d like to save for making the performance even better than on Saturday night are Molly and Carlos.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas revealed she would have saved Molly and Carlos.

When asked by co-host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Ellie said: “I’ve literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience – life changing really… We went out there any danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

