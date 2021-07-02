sixers-reportedly-reject-pacers’-trade-offer-for-star-guard-ben-simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of continuing to figure out their next moves following a disappointing playoff finish when they fell in Game 7 at home in Round 2 of the playoffs. It was not what the team was expecting when they earned the No. 1 seed in the East heading into the postseason.

Since the early finish, the Sixers have been involved in a ton of trade rumors and the biggest piece who has been involved in those talks has been star guard Ben Simmons. The 24-year old came up small in Game 7 and there has been a lot of trade rumors surrounding him moving forward.

The Sixers might be looking to move on from Simmons, but they won’t do it just to do it. The offer has to be right for them to figure it out and make it fair for them. He is one of the more talented players at the end of the day and should be treated as such.

Reportedly, the Indiana Pacers offered Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick to Philadelphia for Simmons and the Sixers rejected the offer.

The Sixers will have to move forward and figure out the best steps for this franchise’s title hopes. The time to win is now led by Joel Embiid and if they feel that Simmons cannot be that co-star, then they need to make the tough decisions heading into the future.

