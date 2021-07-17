sixers-guard-tyrese-maxey-putting-in-work-in-the-gym,-drills-3-pointers

The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on to the offseason ad they continue to try and bounce back from a tough playoff finish in Round 2. they were the No. 1 seed for the first time in 20 years, but they could not take advantage of their opportunity.

One shining light, other than the play of Joel Embiid, was the performance of rookie Tyrese Maxey who was not afraid of the big moments and he showed up when it mattered most.

Maxey had 16 points and seven rebounds on the road in their Game 6 win over the Atlanta Hawks which helped force the Game 7 back in Philadelphia. He continued to show that he has what it takes to succeed at the NBA level and that comes with his work ethic and desire to get better.

After a solid first season, Maxey has been back in the gym putting in work and he has been working on his 3-point shot. Everybody knows that he can get to the basket, but now he just needs to add more of a reliable jumper for a more complete offensive game.

Maxey had continued to show off more of his offensive game as the season went on and with his work ethic, he is going to be able to make an even bigger impact in his second season.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

3 trade options Sixers should look into for All-Star guard Ben Simmons

View 3 items

Related

Sixers draft in review: Team trades for 16th pick, Zhaire Smith in 2018

Bradley Beal: Wizards exposed Sixers star Ben Simmons’ poor foul shooting

Blazers star Damian Lillard expected to request trade, Sixers should inquire