Home SPORTS Sixers complete play in 4th of July tourney
SPORTS

Sixers complete play in 4th of July tourney

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
sixers-complete-play-in-4th-of-july-tourney

Jul. 5—The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team played two games Saturday to complete play in its Fourth of July tournament at Highland Park.

First, Kokomo faced Stevensville, Michigan, Post 568. The Wolverine State squad beat Kokomo 12-3. Drew Servies hit a double for one of the Sixers’ few highlights.

The Sixers bounced back for a 14-1 rout of Bristol Post 143. The Sixers ended the scheduled seven-inning game after four innings on the mercy rule.

Ashton Sexton pitched all four innings for the win. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked none. Offensively, Taylor Duncan drove in three runs and Austin Robinson and Jace Stoops drove in two apiece. Isaac Guffey had a triple and single and Robinson had two base knocks.

Stevensville won the round-robin tourney with a 4-1 record. Kokomo went 1-3-1.

Next up for the Sixers (5-11-1) is a game against Lafayette at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lafayette Central Catholic.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Spain, Italy take unbeaten runs into Euro 2020...

BobKats to face Indy Express in round 2...

Jackrabbits beat BC for 3rd straight win

What time is Emma Raducanu playing today? Full...

Inside Line: How full-back Freddie Steward excelled on...

Touching video of Nigerian UFC champion Usman helping...

Amazing moment as American footballer proposes to beautiful...

Fabregas backs Arteta for Arsenal success after earning...

Gerrard: Why Zambia signing Zakala is yet to...

‘Why would I lie when I need people...

Leave a Reply