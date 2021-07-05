sixers-complete-play-in-4th-of-july-tourney

Jul. 5—The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball team played two games Saturday to complete play in its Fourth of July tournament at Highland Park.

First, Kokomo faced Stevensville, Michigan, Post 568. The Wolverine State squad beat Kokomo 12-3. Drew Servies hit a double for one of the Sixers’ few highlights.

The Sixers bounced back for a 14-1 rout of Bristol Post 143. The Sixers ended the scheduled seven-inning game after four innings on the mercy rule.

Ashton Sexton pitched all four innings for the win. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked none. Offensively, Taylor Duncan drove in three runs and Austin Robinson and Jace Stoops drove in two apiece. Isaac Guffey had a triple and single and Robinson had two base knocks.

Stevensville won the round-robin tourney with a 4-1 record. Kokomo went 1-3-1.

Next up for the Sixers (5-11-1) is a game against Lafayette at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lafayette Central Catholic.