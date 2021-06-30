six-suspects-remanded-over-alleged-murder-of-unilorin-female-student

At least, six suspects allegedly connected with the rape and murder of a female student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Omowumi Blessing, appeared before a Kwara State High Court, in Ilorin on Wednesday.

They were arraigned by operatives of the Department of State Security.

Three of the them are the main suspects, while the three others are accomplices with the youngest among them nine-years.

Two of the suspects bearing the same name (Abdulkareem) are siblings, three others had no lawyer to represent them during their appearance in court.

The trial judge, Justice Adebayo Yusuf, ordered that the suspects be remanded at the Mandala Correctional Centre till July 6, 2021 when hearing in the case will resume.

bioreports gathered that the late female student allegedly paid the supreme price for turning down the love advances of one of the main suspects who is her neighbour at her off campus abode.

Olajide Omowumi Blessing, was raped and murdered at her elder sister’s abode in Tanke area of Ilorin, the state capital.

Her hands were tied, and mouth gagged with a note ” University of Ilorin does not forgive,” placed on her chest.