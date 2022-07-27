Home NEWS Six suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Benue
NEWSNews Africa

Six suspected internet fraudsters arrested in Benue

by News
6 views
six-suspected-internet-fraudsters-arrested-in-benue

Six suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Command.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Amichi Hotel in Orokam, Benue State.

They were identified as: Idoko Emmanuel Ofu, Abbah Ogbaah, Idoko James Peter, Aduma James Oche, Ito James and Atayi Daniel. They were nabbed following intelligence reports on their alleged cybercrime activities.

Items recovered from them include two Mercedes Benz GLK 350, one Mercedes Benz C300, several mobile phones, one international passport, and one Apple laptop.

According to a statement issued by the anti-graft agency, preliminary investigations carried out by the EFCC linked two semi-detached duplexes in a private estate at Life Camp, Abuja worth over N56 million to two of the suspects.

The Commission added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is complete.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

War: There’ll be more than serious consequences, we’ll...

Harvard: I hope you’ll understand – Gbajabiamila apologises...

Oyo Government Reinstates 129 Public Primary School Teachers...

Insecurity: NYSC Wants Army To Deploy More Soldiers...

2023: Lawyer Sues APC, Tinubu Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Vigilantes intercept buses conveying school children to unknown...

Peter Obi: Security agencies trail ‘IPOB fighter’ who...

Buhari summons service chiefs for emergency meeting on...

Bandits killed three, kidnapped 13 in Kaduna community...

War: ‘It takes two to tango’ – Russia,...

Leave a Reply