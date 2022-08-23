six-months-of-russia’s-war-in-ukraine,-explained-in-maps

In late 2021, satellite images emerged showing the buildup of Russian troops on the snowy frontier with Ukraine. Since then, satellite imagery, maps and open-source intelligence (OSINT) have proved pivotal in documenting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian war, which began six months ago on February 24, has turned into a battle of attrition.

The Kremlin’s early aspirations for a swift takeover were stymied by tough Ukrainian resistance and what very quickly became a “people’s war” in Ukraine.

In six months, Russia has seized more than a fifth of Ukrainian territory, with regions such as Luhansk now under its occupation.

This report uses maps and satellite imagery to break down key events of the war.