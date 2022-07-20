six-killed,-scores-wounded-as-bandits-attack-katsina-communities

Bandits, Tuesday afternoon, attacked Ruwan Godiya and Kwai communities in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and killed at least six people, injured scores and rustled several animals.

Residents said the bandits, numbering over a hundred, stormed the communities on motorcycles between 12 noon and 1 pm while a lot of people were still working on their farms.

bioreports gathered from Lawal Kafinta, a resident of Ruwan Godiya that the six persons killed were buried according to Islamic rites.

He gave their names of the victims as follows: Saidu Nadada, Nadabo Danjuma, Surajo Alhaji Garba and Ibrahim Haliru, among two others whom he could not recall their names.

“Yes, it is true, they attacked our community, Ruwan Godiya and also Kwai today afternoon between 12 noon and 1 pm.

“They killed five persons in Ruwan Godiya and one other person at Kwai. They injured many people in the process and some of them are currently receiving treatment in Funtua hospital.

“The six people killed by the bandits were buried this evening according to Islamic injunctions,” Lawal said.

The spokesman of the Katsina Police Command when asked to confirm the report, said he will find out and revert but he is yet to as at the time of filing this report.

Lately, the state has come under several attacks by the marauding bandits truncating the relative peace enjoyed earlier in the year.

Recall that recently, the Police Area Commander, Aminu Umar, was killed in an ambush by the hoodlums in the state.