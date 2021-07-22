six-flags,-hurricane-harbor-food-included-in-latest-arlington-restaurant-inspections

None of the 94 restaurants that underwent health code inspections in Arlington from July 12 to July 16 closed, but one will have to undergo a re-inspection after scoring below a 75.

China Harbor at 3512 S. Cooper St. scored a 72 in its July 13 inspection, prompting a follow-up inspection.

Arlington does not include the specific violations found at establishments in the inspection data released. The city grades restaurants on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being a perfect score. Any restaurant that scores lower than a 75 is required to be reinspected, and a score below 70 is considered to be extremely poor.

The 72 awarded to China Harbor was handed down in a follow-up inspection from July 2, when the eatery failed inspections with a 68.

Hurricane Harbor water park had 14 stands and concessions inspected, with all scoring at least a 90. Banzai Beer and Snacks and Strutters Chicken both had perfect scores.

Another 31 stand and concessions were inspected at Six Flags Over Texas amusement park. The lowest score inspectors noted there was an 89, with Buffalo Trading Post, Texas Gifts and Tower Pretzel each scoring 100s.

Bamboo Pho Springroll at 3330 Matlock Road had a non-scored follow-up inspection during this period. Its last inspection, on June 25, saw the restaurant get a 79 with a note that a follow-up would be necessary.

Six food service businesses not associated with Hurricane Harbor or Six Flags also received perfect scores:

Hawks Pantry convenience store at 1606 W. Randol Mill Road

One Love Lounge at 2315 S. Cooper St.

Pizza Patron at 4306 Matlock Road

E-Z Mart convenience store at 4601 S. Collins St.

Oumi Sushi at Sprouts at 5711 W Interstate 20

Albertsons produce at 6220 Highway 287.

