sister-wives:-regina-daniels’-co-wife-laila-models-beautiful-dresses-from-her-collection

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently announced the launch of her fashion line which is named after her

The website for the brand is live and she took to Instagram to showcase some of the outfits in the new line

Th actress’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila was spotted rocking two of the dresses with the other models in the post

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila Charani has a great relationship with actress and co-wife, Regina Daniels, and it is heart warming to see.

In a recent post on Instagram, Regina Daniels who recently launched a clothing line showed off some of the outfits from her brand.

Regina Daniels and Laila are good friends

Amongst the models was her gorgeous co-wife, Laila who wore two beautiful outfits, an off shoulder floral dress and a pink velvet thigh high open dress.

Regina simply captioned the post with:

“Hey guys….Here are some beautiful designs from @reginadanielsfashion’

See the post below:

Recall that fans of the actress recently gushed over her on social media after she revealed that she got her nose pierced once again.

Laila spends time with Munir

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, has no doubt gotten herself into quite a peaceful and united polygamous family.

her Morrocan co-wife, Laila Nwoko, posted a video on her Instagram story in which she is seen spending time with baby Munir whom she holds in her arms.

The official Instagram account of Prince Munir also reposted the video.

Source: .