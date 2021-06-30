Sir Elton John’s remarkable life: LGBT trailblazer, Princess Di’s funeral and addiction battle – MyLondon

The 12 – our new FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.

Sir Elton John’s colourful and eccentric life has caught the attention of fans for decades, along with his powerful music and entertaining performances.

The 74-year-old’s long and successful career is still ongoing as he prepares for his farewell tour next year.

The global superstar has come a long way since his early years growing up in Pinner, North London.

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay’s daughter buys £800k London flat round the corner from family home

Now married with two children, the star’s life recently became the focus of attention once again with the release of the biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton, in 2019.

As he prepares for his upcoming tour, My London takes a look back at Elton John’s incredible life and career.





Full-length portrait of Elton John playing a black grand piano while wearing sunglasses in 1970

(Image: Hulton Archive)



Childhood

Born in 1947 as Reginald Kenneth Dwight, Elton John spent his childhood in the North London area of Pinner.

The singer has spoken out about his troubled relationship with his mother and father, who divorced when he was a teenager.

Writing in The Guardian, Elton said: “I suppose my mum and dad must have been in love once, but there wasn’t much sign they ever had been by the time I came along.

“They gave every impression of hating each other. My dad was strict and remote and had a terrible temper; my mum was argumentative and prone to dark moods.

“When they were together, all I can remember are icy silences or screaming rows. The rows were usually about me, how I was being brought up.”





Get the latest London news straight on your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest breaking news as notifications on your screen. The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you keep on top of what’s happening in the best city ever. You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

Both of his parents were musically inclined, and he started playing his grandmother’s piano as a young boy.

Proving to be a great talent, he won a scholarship to a youth program at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Much to his father’s dismay, he dropped out of school at 17 to follow his dream of being a singer.

He started playing with a group called Bluesology, and he cobbled together his stage moniker from the names of two members of the group.

Early career





Elton began playing the piano at a young age



In 1967 Elton answered an ad by Liberty Records for a songwriter, and after being given the job he teamed up with lyricist Bernie Taupin, who would be his professional partner for many years.

It was not until 1969 that he got his first big break as a singer, with the album Empty Sky.

While that recording failed to catch on, his 1970 self-titled effort featured John’s first hit, Your Song.

More hits soon followed, including No. 1 smashes such as Crocodile Rock, Bennie and the Jets and Island Girl.

One of the top acts of the 1970s, John became equally famous for his live shows. He dressed in fabulous, over-the-top costumes and glasses for his elaborate concerts.





Elton and Bernie have are one of the best known duos in music

(Image: Michael Ochs Archives)



Addiction battles

Elton John has now been clean for decades, but earlier in his career the singer struggled with addiction problems.

Over 16 years throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s he experienced life through a drug-fueled haze, something which is shown in the 2019 biographical film.

“This is how bleak it was: I’d stay up, I’d smoke joints, I’d drink a bottle of Johnnie Walker and then I’d stay up for three days and then I’d go to sleep for a day and half, get up, and because I was so hungry, because I hadn’t eaten anything, I’d binge and have like three bacon sandwiches, a pot of ice cream and then I’d throw it up, because I became bulimic and then go and do the whole thing all over again,” the singer said in a 2010 TV interview with Piers Morgan.

“And I’m not being flippant when I say that, when I look back I shudder at the behaviour and what I was doing to myself.”

John went into rehabilitation in 1990, and while he has stayed on track, he has spoken of how his past battles still haunt him.





Elton was renowned for his onstage wardrobe

(Image: Daily Record)



“I still dream, twice a week at least, that I’ve taken cocaine and I have it up my nose,” the performer told NPR in 2012 .

“And it’s very vivid and it’s very upsetting, but at least it’s a wake-up call.”

Relationships and family

Before he took on the stage name Elton John, as Reginald Dwight, he jilted an old girlfriend weeks before their wedding in 1970, leaving her distraught.

“We were a month away from the wedding when he drunkenly woke me up and told me it was off,” she told the Mirror .

“Then he called his stepfather to come and get him. He walked out and that was it. I was so shocked. I loved him very much, and I thought he loved me.”

The singer announced that he was bisexual in 1976 and went on to marry Renate Blauel, a German sound engineer in 1984, but divorced her after four years when he came out as gay.





The singer is married to his long-term partner, David Furnish



He eventually began a relationship with his now-husband David Furnish, a former advertising executive and now film-maker, in 1993.

They were one of the first couples to form a civil partnership in the UK, in 2005.

The couple were married in 2014, and have been happily together for over 25 years now.

They also have two sons through a surrogate.

LGBT trailblazer and charity work

Sir Elton has championed gay rights for many years.





MyLondon’s brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinion from across the city. Every day we’ll send you a free email at around 12pm with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect lunchtime read. The MyLondon team tells London stories for Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from City Hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up to The 12 newsletter here.

“I want my sons to grow up in a world without homophobia,” he told The Guardian back in 2011.

In 1992 he started the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which has brought in more than $400 million to support HIV/AIDS programs around the world.

He hosts a number of galas and balls and has his famous annual Academy Award Party since 1993, while using his public profile to raise awareness of the disease and provide funding for education and research.

Later life and other ventures

Elton John’s career is long and varied, with projects spanning across multiple realms.

He was instrumental in bringing Billy Elliott the Musical to the stage, was chairman of his favourite football team, Watford, and has won many awards for his contribution to music.





The singer performed at the late princess’ funeral



The singer was a close friend of the late Princess Diana, and even sang a special version of his song Candle in the Wind at her funeral.

Along with Bernie Taupin as his songwriting partner, they have collaborated on more than 30 albums to date.

In his five-decade career Elton John has sold more than 300 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

Elton John announced his farewell tour in 2018 saying: “It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 tour, named Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour.