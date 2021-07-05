Home ENTERTAINMENT Singer, Zinoleesky, acquires a multimillion naira super-car (Video)
Singer, Zinoleesky, acquires a multimillion naira super-car (Video)

Congratulations are in order for Naira Marley’s signee, Zinoleesky, as he’s taken delivery of a very expensive whip.

His boss, Naira Marley, took to his social media page to share the video with the caption ;

Congrats @zinoleesky Opor yh yh ❤️🧨 more keys broski🧨 Dj play me zinoleesky mapariwo

See video of the car below ;

Zinoleesky emerged as a new voice in Nigeria’s street music scene in 2019 and was signed to a label within a year.

The young man broke through in his native Nigeria with the 2019 single “Popo,” which addressed social inequity.

Released in 2020, the single “Caro” featured his mentor, Naira Marley, and the official video received more than three million views in its first year.

