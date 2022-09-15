Singer, Timaya Shares Childhood Photo

Well-known Nigerian musician and entertainer, Inetimi Timaya Odon, professionally called Timaya has shared a photo his younger self.Timaya is a multifaceted act with a unique approach to making music. His career kicked off with the release of ‘Dem Mama’ in 2005 which also appeared on his debut album, ‘True Story’ released in 2006.

The multiple award winning recording artiste and DM Records Limited honcho has taken to his official social media pages to show fans and followers a glimpse of his younger self.

ALSO: Burna Boy Drops 3rd Music Video Off ‘Love, Damini’ Album – WATCHTimaya took to his verified Twitter page to share a throwback photo of when he was young. The singer didn’t change much as he looked adorable as a child. He captioned his post; “It all starts from Wild Dreams ⚡️”. See screenshot below.

Fans as expected reacted to the image. below are some of the reactions.

@DangbanaManager: Bro you are a small boy here it’s not showing anything else

@_Blackbanda: Bobby Shmurda wan disguise🤣

@AlexiusJoachin: From that plantain Boy wey dem give im Mama Joy and now to Legendary

@Maniesmuyi: No matter what you will definitely get there

@onyi_sun: I hope you done do this your pictures enlargement

@Stevex041: Grace and mums prayers took u this far. Stay humble and more grace DEM MAMA GENERAL

