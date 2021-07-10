Home ENTERTAINMENT Singer, Tekno tries skating for the first time, but it didn’t go so well! (video)
Singer, Tekno tries skating for the first time, but it didn’t go so well! (video)

Tekno took quite the tumble, landing on his back after he suffered an accident on Friday, July 9.

The singer who is currently based in teh United States shared a up of his accident on his Instagram page with a warning to folks.

Tekno revealed that this was his first time taking on the skate board and from video evidence available, the skate board took him out.

Tje amateur skater who took on his first experience in an outdoor skating rink was enjoying a slow and leisure ride when he hit a wall and was unable to to regain his balance, hence landing flat on his back.

“First time skating! Don’t try this at home,” he captioned the video of himself.

