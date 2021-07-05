Singer, Teckno reveals why he relocated from Nigeria to the U.S. (video)

US-based Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known as Tekno, has revealed why he relocated from Nigeria to the United States.

According to the ‘Pana’ crooner, he left Nigeria because the country’s name was “changed” to United African Republic (UAR).

He stated that he would only return back to Nigeria when the name “goes back” to Nigeria because he is a full Nigerian.

His words,

“So we are just out here exciting. As y’all already know i moved out of Nigeria since they called it UAR.

“I’m no UAR sh*t, I’m a full Nigerian. When it’s back to Nigeria, imma pull back home but right now i live in the states.”

The tag “UAR” is an insider joke that started after the House of Representatives received a proposal from a tax consultant to change Nigeria’s name to UAR which means United African Republic on June 2.

Watch the video below: