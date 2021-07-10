Home ENTERTAINMENT Singer, Slizzy rewards his fiancée with a Benz after she accepted to marry him despite his flaws (video)
Singer, Slizzy rewards his fiancée with a Benz after she accepted to marry him despite his flaws (video)

A US-based Nigerian singer, Slizzy, has gifted his fiancée a brand new Mercedes Benz after she accepted to marry him despite his flaws.

The couple, who had their introduction ceremony a week ago, took to their respective Instagram pages to show off the brand new car.

In an earlier post, the lady revealed that she was skeptical about their relationship at the initial stage because she is a nurse, while he is a musician.

She wrote, “I remember how I used to question myself if this would ever work, like how can a nurse be with an artist? What are the odds? @slizzymusic you gave me every reason why what we have is worth it, you showed me parts of you that on one else ever sow. Now you are my world, my everything, my husband. This is just the beginning of great things in our life. I LOVE YOU HUBS”

Sharing photos of the new whip, Slizzy wrote,

“Got my baby a 2020 Mercerdes Benz GLC 300


For Accepting me wit all my Agbero Character 😍 Drive go anywhere for the Texas tell dem say U be ODUMA wife 🥶🥶”

Watch the video below,

