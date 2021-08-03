Home ENTERTAINMENT Singer, Rotimi buys his first car and gifts his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, a 2021 Range Rover (Videos)
Singer, Rotimi buys his first car and gifts his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, a 2021 Range Rover (Videos)

Nigerian-American singer and actor, Rotimi, has made big money moves as he splurges millions on a brand new jet black Range Rover and gifts his fiancee, Vanessa Mdee, a 2021 Range Rover as well.

The “Power” star popularly known for his role as Dre, took to his official Instagram page to show off the wonders on wheels while giving his fans and followers a motivational talk.

Interestingly, the actor who has been in the Hollywood scene for over 8 years, revealed that the Range Rover is the first car he has ever bought with his money.

His Tanzanian wife-to-be, Vanessa Mdee, also took to her official social media page to show off the car key of the new Land Rover he gifted her.

Sharing the video, Vanessa wrote, “CAPITAL G-O-D


When he hands you the keys to your brand new 2021 Range.”

Watch the videos below,

