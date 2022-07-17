singer-portable-congratulates-davido’s-uncle-adeleke-after-he-was-declared-winner-of-osun-governorship-election-(video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has congratulated colleague, Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he was declared winner of the Osun state gubernatorial election.

Portable, who previously expressed support for APC candidate Oyetola and chastised Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram, presumably due to a conflict of interest, took to his Instagram page shortly after Adeleke was declared the winner to congratulate him with a victory song he composed for him.

He shared Ademola’s photo on his page and wrote, “Congratulations Kinimah Akoi ADEMOLA ADELEKE IMOLE TIDE 💯”.

Watch video below,

However, Portable’s congratulatory post has got Nigerians talking online.

In the early hours of today, July 17, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the gubernatorial election.

Adeleke beat his closest rival, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to emerge as winner.

The INEC Chief Returning Officer for Osun, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who announced the result on Sunday morning, said the PDP candidate scored 403,371 votes to emerge winner.

“I hereby declare that Ademola Adeleke “having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” INEC Chief Returning Officer for Osun, Ogundipe said.