singer,-portable-comes-under-heavy-criticism-after-showing-off-money-he-received-after-visiting-osun-state-gov,-oyetola-and-endorsing-him-(video)

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has come under fire from Nigerians on social media after showing off the bag of money he received after visiting Osun State Governor, Oyetola.

The singer, who recently paid a visit to the governor, took to his social media pages to declare his support and urged his fans to vote for Oyetola who’s seeking reelection and the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in Yoruba, the Zazu Zeh star said, “4+4, Akoi Oyetola, my father is here. Nigerians you all should agree for Tinubu, so everything can go well”.

He also boasted about the large sum of money he had received during the visit while claiming that grace had found him. This however, triggered Nigerians on social media and they trooped to the comments to lambast him. See some comments as you scroll,

An Instagram follower @Dondekojo, wrote “Oyetola is so desperate, he went to get Portable’s endorsement. Even sat with the boy. SMH.”

@Segun_EJ wrote, “Portable dey cash out, telling his fans to vote for APC, akoi Oyetola, dem give baba huge money as take away. This country don spoil finish.. Davido How far?”

@iambyno wrote, “You Even Showed Off the Money?? It’s Your Management Team for Me…🤦🏿‍♀️🙂”

@Betram043, wrote “Put PVC and Lime orange together in one place then ask Portable to help you with your PVC. I assure you there’s a 50/50 chance portable will pick the lime orange.”

Watch video below,