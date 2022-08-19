Singer, Peter Okoye reacts after he was criticized for showing off his mansion in the U.S (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has reacted after he was criticized by some social media trolls for showing off his magnificent home in the US.

The singer, who is currently on a world tour, took to his Twitter handle this morning to show off his mansion in Atlanta.

He shared a video flaunting the interior of the exquisite building and captioned it,

“Back home in Atlanta making breakfast 🍳 🏠😁🤗 CANADA🇨🇦 & U.S🇺🇸 it’s all about y’all for the next few weeks!#Psquare100CitiesWorldTour”.

Watch below,

The post apparently didn’t sit well with some tweeps who trooped to the comment to berate him. Trolls compared him to corrupt politicians who use tax payers’ money to buy properties abroad.

A Twitter user @@Ibukunshine wrote,

“People like you insulting government officials for buying properties overseas, overseas medical tourism etc and are online talking rubbish are nothing different from the politicians. why don’t you buy properties in ala igbo where ESN will consume you.”

Appalled by the negative reactions, Peter has taken to Twitter to address his critics in a series of tweets.