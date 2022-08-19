Home Uncategorized Singer, Peter Okoye reacts after he was criticized for showing off his mansion in the U.S (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has reacted after he was criticized by some social media trolls for showing off his magnificent home in the US.

The singer, who is currently on a world tour, took to his Twitter handle this morning to show off his mansion in Atlanta.

He shared a video flaunting the interior of the exquisite building and captioned it,

“Back home in Atlanta making breakfast 🍳 🏠😁🤗 CANADA🇨🇦 & U.S🇺🇸 it’s all about y’all for the next few weeks!#Psquare100CitiesWorldTour”.

Watch below,

Back home in Atlanta making breakfast 🍳 🏠😁🤗

CANADA🇨🇦 & U.S🇺🇸 it’s all about y’all for the next few weeks! #Psquare100CitiesWorldTour🌍🌎 pic.twitter.com/LWECexzzY3

— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) August 17, 2022

The post apparently didn’t sit well with some tweeps who trooped to the comment to berate him. Trolls compared him to corrupt politicians who use tax payers’ money to buy properties abroad.

A Twitter user @@Ibukunshine wrote,

“People like you insulting government officials for buying properties overseas, overseas medical tourism etc and are online talking rubbish are nothing different from the politicians. why don’t you buy properties in ala igbo where ESN will consume you.”

People like you insulting government officials for buying properties overseas, overseas medical tourism etc and are online talking rubbish are nothing different from the politicians. why don’t you buy properties in ala igbo where ESN will consume you.

— Ibukunshine (@Ibukunshine) August 18, 2022

Appalled by the negative reactions, Peter has taken to Twitter to address his critics in a series of tweets.

“They use your hard earned tax payers money to buy houses abroad, train there children in the best school abroad. And even go for medical treatment abroad! You come here dey troll me we dey my house for abroad dey do world tour. You need serious deliverance! Ode!

You praise your oppressors that denied you the best things in this life and come February 2023. they will give you 5k to sell your vote for them. And you think I will be affected My brother! My sister I only want A Better Nigeria VOTE WISELY.” He tweeted.

