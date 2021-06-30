singer,-peruzzi-shares-more-details-about-how-obama-dmw-died

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh better known as Peruzzi, has shared more details about how Davido’s associate, Obama DMW died.

The DMW signee in an Instagram chat with a friend revealed he was with Obama yesterday morning with the other DMW crew who came to see Davido off.

According to him, Obama woke up and was complaining of having difficulties breathing, he drove himself to the hospital and was shocked to receive the news of his death moments later.

An heartbroken Peruzzi stated that he quit smoking and alcohol as he speculates that it might have been the cause of Obama’s death.

In his words,

“I was with him this morning. He was eating rice in the studio cus we all gathered there to spend time with David before he left. Obama left me there at past 2am and I left there by past 3. “Woke up and he was complaining of breathing difficulties. His arteries stopped pumping and he couldn’t breathe again. He walked into the hospital by himself!” “I’m done with this cigarettes and alcohol on God!!!!’

