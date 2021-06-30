singer-peruzzi-shares-more-details-about-how-davido’s-aide-obama-dmw-died

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has narrated how Davido’s aide, Obama DMW, passed away, in a recent Instagram chat with a friend

According to the singer, Obama DMW woke up and was complaining of having difficulties breathing

Peruzzi, who expressed hurt at the passing of Obama, added that he had decided to quit cigarettes and alcohol

Following the shocking death of Davido’s personal assistant, Obama DMW, new screenshots of Peruzzi’s chat explaining what happened, have surfaced.

Peruzzi opened up on Obama’s last hours.

Photo credit: @peruzzivibe, @obama_dmw

Source: Instagram

In the photos as shared by @thetattleroomng, Peruzzi narrated how they had spent time together with Davido at the studio and how Obama had even had a meal of rice.

According to him, Obama left there around 2 am and he (Peruzzi) followed suit an hour later.

Breathing difficulties

However, Obama woke up and started complaining of having difficulties breathing, adding that his arteries stopped pumping.

Peruzzi who stated that Obama walked into the hospital by himself, expressed shock and hurt at his death, adding that he was done with alcohol and cigarettes.

See post below:

Social media users react

The post sparked reactions from social media users, some of whom warned people to stay away from alcohol and other substance use.

Below are some of the comments:

andrew_presh:

“The best way is to repent and leave a life that pleases God so you can be save.”

i_am_pearls:

“It’s time to come back to God. most of these things are made fake… O God help us.”

zagah_jane:

“This is so sad. I don’t know how true this information is but please smoking and taking dr*gs does more harm than good to us. Please say no to it.”

mz_bellar:

“I knew this was the cause of it. All these hard dr*gs n alcohol they were taking.”

johneshovo:

“That’s my problems with this guys, u have health issues and u are still playing 5&6 with the don’ts of the health issues. May God have mercy on everyone jare.”

miwa_creations:

“Heart failure was the cause of my late father’s death So sad. Cigarettes are bad for your health ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️Very deadly. God forgive him all his sins and grant him peace.”

Obama’s death

Online reports about Obama’s death were confirmed by talent manager Sososoberekon, Tunde Ednut, Peruzzi, and other crew members.

Taking to his Instagram page, the talent manager shared a photo with Obama who was whispering something into his ears.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Sososoberekon called the late crew member a realist.

Source: .