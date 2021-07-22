singer,-mr-eazi-replies-instagram-follower-who-said-he-is-‘forming-big-man’

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as, Mr Eazi has reacted after an Instagram follower stated that ‘he’s forming to be a big man’.

The singer had taken to his official Instagram page to share adorable photos of himself at a resort when the troll left the unflattering comment on his page.

“Eazi you just dey form big man”, the follower wrote.

On sighting the comment Eazi who is in a relationship with billionaire daughter and actress, Temi Otedola shut down the troll while noting that there’s no need to form as he’s a big man.

“Forming! I be big man”. Eazi wrote.

See their exchange below,

This is not the first time the ‘miss you bad’ crooner would be giving a befitting reply to trolls on his social media pages.

Recently, Eazi savagely replied a troll who questioned how he affords to spend on his girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

Eazi and Temi were on a private island for Temi’s birthday few months ago, However, an Instagram follower assumed that the luxury vacation was funded by the billionaire daughter.

The troll who assumed that the luxury vacation was funded by Temi Otedola, took to the comment to express surprise, while questioning how Eazi can afford to spend on his girlfriend.

Immediately, Mr Eazi knocked the troll off by giving him a befitting reply, “No o na ur papa dey pay”, he wrote