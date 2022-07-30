Home ENTERTAINMENT Singer Mercy Chinwo reacts as Cubana Chief Priest says he is coming for her wedding
Singer Mercy Chinwo reacts as Cubana Chief Priest says he is coming for her wedding

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has responded to Nigerian socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, after he disclosed plans to attend her forthcoming wedding ceremony.

The popular songstress recently got engaged to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of Waterbrook Church, Lekki, Lagos, and held her introduction ceremony at her father’s house in Port Harcourt.

Mercy Chinwo reacts

Cubana Chief Priest had earlier made headlines with the singer after he dropped a suggestive comment on her engagement post on Instagram.

He wrote, “Congrats, so you dey like that thing”.

As expected, netizens trooped to his comment to react to his rather naughty remark and some asked what he meant by that “thing”. ICYMI

Mercy Chinwo reacts

The nightlife king has now informed Mercy Chinwo that he would be coming for her wedding and asked if she’s ready to welcome him.

Taking to the comment section of her introduction post, he wrote, “I dey come your wedding, hope you are ready”.

In her response, the talented singer shared several emojis depicting joy and excitement which shows her eagerness to host him at her wedding.

See below,

Mercy Chinwo reacts

A while ago, Mercy Chinwo shared a video that captures the funny moment she complained about not being allowed to wear beret for her introduction ceremony. Watch here

