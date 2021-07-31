singer-kcee’s-children-cling-onto-him-in-excitement-as-he-pays-them-surprise-visit-in-turkey-▷-nigeria-news-–.

Popular Nigerian singer Kcee recently took to social media with a video showing the moment he pulled a surprise on his kids

The entertainer’s children could not hold back their excitement on sighting their father at the airport as they screamed for joy

The singer also expressed joy over the fact that he was able to pull such a surprise on his adorable children

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The children of popular Nigerian singer, Kcee stay in Istanbul Turkey and he decided to pull a surprise on them.

In a post on his Instagram page, the singer shared clips of the moment two of his kids spotted him at the airport.

Kcee holds his beautiful children

Photo credit: iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Kcee’s children give him a grand welcome

They screamed for joy as they clung onto him, Kcee who was also happy to see them had a huge grin on his face as he held on to his children.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another slide, the singer carried his toddler as they boarded the luxurious ride that picked them from the airport.

In the caption, Kcee wrote:

“The moment my kids saw me at the airport..life is full of surprises and I gifted them one.”

Watch the videos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sweet reactions

Read some of the nice comments spotted under the singer’s post below:

Lauraikeji:

“Awwww daddy. Family is everything.”

Crazeclown:

“BEAUTIFUL TO SEE. Family first.”

Dellyscakesnmore:

“Beautiful.”

Ajebodcomedian:

“Awwww. They have really missed Daddy.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Iyabo Ojo surprises son in Turkey

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s first child, Festus clocked a new age on June 21 and she took to social media to flaunt how she showed up for him.

In a video she shared via her Instagram page, the filmmaker flew to Turkey, armed with cake, food, balloons and other surprises to make the day special for her son.

The birthday boy was taken aback on sighting his mother and it took quite a while to eventually realise it was real and then he proceeded to hug her.

Source: .