singer,-kcee-and-his-wife-ijeoma-spotted-having-a-good-time-in-turkey.

Popular Nigerian singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo better known as Kcee and his wife, Ijeoma were recently spotted having a wonderful time in Turkey.

Kcee took to his Instagram page to share a photo which captured the beautiful moment and captioned it, “All I need in this life of sin is me and my girlfriend 🎵🎶🎵🎶 @misseijay 💛❤️”.

This is coming after the Limpopo singer shared a video of the thrilling moment his wife and children welcomed him at the airport as he pays them a visit in Turkey.

Kcee was warmly welcomed by his wife Ijeoma Okonkwo and their kids who were excited to see their dad. The children who couldn’t curtail their joy gave their dad a tight hug and planted kisses on different parts of his body in excitement.

Sharing the heartwarming video which has got his fans gushing Kcee wrote, “The moment my kids saw me at the airport. Life is full of surprises and I gifted them one..❤️❤️❤️❤️ @misseijay”.