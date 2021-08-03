Home ENTERTAINMENT Singer, Davido shares chat he had with his 3-year-old daughter, Hailey
Singer, Davido shares chat he had with his 3-year-old daughter, Hailey

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Iconic Nigerian singer and record label executive, Davido is certainly blessed with a quite lovely and funny daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke.

The singer recently took to his social media page to share a screenshot from the chat he had with four year old Hailey and it is quite adorable.

In their conversation, Davido asks his daughter to call him back and though she responds to him, she types gibberish which is amusing to the singer.

Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, “Me and my daughter convo be funny AF”… See their chat,

Davido welcomed Hailey in 2017 with his Atlanta-based baby mama, Amanda.

Earlier this year, when Hailey turned four, Davido who never misses any opportunity to shower expensive gifts on his children, gifted Hailey a Rolex watch, worth millions of naira.

In the video that was shared on Twitter the 2-year-old girl is seen flaunting her gift and tries pronouncing the name ‘Rolex’. Watch the video here

