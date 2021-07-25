By Ayo Onikoyi,

Ekiti State-born singer, based in the United Kingdom, Dapo Aiyegbusi who is better known by his stage name, Daayuur, is consolidating on propagating his music.

The gifted singer who doubles as a model just dropped a new single that is presently making an impression all around. It is titled, OBI.

Interestingly, Daayuur has enjoyed massive encouragement by way of acceptance, admiration, and recognition, especially on the international scene where he flies the flag of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: I’m single but a wifey, Princess Shyngle declares

‘OBI’ a tune distinctively delivered by the way of Daayuur’s exceptional vocal ability backed with a beat to match, is an incredible track that reminisces a time when Daayuur as a child joined other kids to play the age-long and popular game known as OBI.

OBI, one of the kiddies’ favorite games of all time, is still being played till date.

ALSO READ: If you have an issue with ‘Oko Iyabo’, go to court, Yomi Fabiyi blows hot

”A lot of us played and enjoyed OBI games when we were kids, so, making a song with it is a way of trying to bring back memories of the good old days. Strong bonds were formed in those good old days among other good things. I know a lot of people would be able to connect with the song because of the connection it has with their childhood” Daayuur said.

Both the audio and video of the new single are being aired on audio and visual platforms like radio frequencies, terrestrial and cable televisions. While the audio was produced by Young OG, the video was shot by Real Tremaine, all in the UK.

Sharing the stage with big acts like Akon and Jamaica dancehall star, Demarco, to mention a few, Daayuur has thrilled audiences at different shows with his popular tracks,‘She Carry’, ‘Gbe e Lole’, ‘Lonely’ and ‘Africa Woman

bioreports News Nigeria