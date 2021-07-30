singer,-buju-reacts-after-old-tweets-he-shared-trashing-a-number-of-nigerian-singers-resurface

New school Nigerian singing sensation, Daniel Benson, known better by his stage name, Buju has reacted after old tweets of him calling out Nigerian singers before he became famous, were dug up and recalled on the microblogging platform.

In the old tweets, the singer, who’s been making waves with his singles and features in the span of close to two years, specifically outed a number of Nigerian singers, criticized their works and even called some “overrated”.

In one tweet, he says “if everyone had his mentality, some musicians will not make it.” In another tweet, he called Davido a “childish c**t“. He called Mr Eazi overrated and outed Yemi Alade as well.

After the singer’s old tweets went viral on Twitter, he immediately deleted the tweets and then made a statement in reaction, saying at the time, he was ignorant.

According to him, making music has made him realize that it’s easier to give “unsolicited takes” about another person’s music when you do not make music.

He added, “Over the year’s I have grown to understand that receiving and consuming music is way easier than actually making music.”