singer,-buju-links-up-with-wizkid-days-after-being-dragged-over-throwback-tweet-of-him-describing-wizkid’s-song-as-trash-(video)

Fast rising singer, Buju was spotted in the studio with legendary singer, Wizkid days after his old tweets trolling Wizkid and other top singers resurfaced.

Recall that Buju was on the Twitter trend table on Friday for the wrong reasons, Nigerians dug up his old tweets slamming top Nigerian singers and tagging their songs trash before he came into limelight.

In one tweet, he says “if everyone had his mentality, some musicians will not make it.” In another tweet, he called Davido a “childish c**t“. He called Mr Eazi overrated and outed Yemi Alade as well, he also tagged Grammy award winner, Wizkid trash.

Reacting to the old tweets that resurfaced Nigerians dragged the outside crooner to filth, although he immediately deleted the tweets and then made a statement in reaction, saying at the time, he was ignorant.

A few days after the social media outrage, Buju was seen with Wizkid, Wande Coal and Ghanaian singer King Promise in the studio.

Watch video below,