singer,-adekunle-gold-splashes-millions-on-customized-rings-of-his-wife,-simi,-and-daughter,-adejare

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold sure knows how to display his love and affection for his wife, singer Simi and their daughter, Adejare.

The fashion-forward singer who recently surprised his wife during a live show, has splashed millions of naira on customized rings of his wife and daughter.

He took to his Instastory on Wednesday morning, July 13, to show off the lovely piece of jewelry of a mother and daughter figure and praised the jeweler who designed it.

The jeweler also disclosed that the eyes on the rings are made with real diamond.

Adekunle Gold also got customized silver grills for himself.

A while ago, the ‘high’ crooner treated his wife to a beautiful surprise during an episode of Nigeria Idol.



During the live show, Adekunle Gold posed as his wife’s “superfan” and presented her with a birthday cake on stage.

Simi, one of the Nigerian Idol judges, was taken aback when she saw the admirer who turned out to be her husband. Her mouth was burst open for the first few minutes, then she jumped up and gave him a warm hug.

The romantic surprise stirred sweet reaction from their fans and followers online. See some comments as you scroll.

