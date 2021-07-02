Home Business Singapore’s PMI rises to 50.8, expands for 12th straight month in June – CNA
Business

Singapore’s PMI rises to 50.8, expands for 12th straight month in June – CNA

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
singapore’s-pmi-rises-to-50.8,-expands-for-12th-straight-month-in-june-–-cna
  1. Singapore’s PMI rises to 50.8, expands for 12th straight month in June  CNA
  2. Singapore’s June PMI remains buoyant, but signs of inflation loom  Business Times
  3. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The race to space heats up between Richard...

FTC says Broadcom violated antitrust law with TV...

Test-and-trace rules ‘wreaking havoc’ among UK hospitality sector...

Covid-19: Care homes face staff exodus over vaccinations...

Amazon Never Should Have Named It ‘Alexa’ –...

Here’s how Jeff Bezos’ wealth has grown with...

Citigroup raises pay for junior investment bankers –...

Global Touchscreen Controller Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators,...

Joe Biden, Merrick Garland set themselves up for...

Forest Hill woman sentenced to 20 years for...

Leave a Reply