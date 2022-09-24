Singapore’s Largest Bank To Now Provide Crypto Trading Services To Select Users

Crypto Live News

Written by: Qadir AK

Singapore’s largest bank – DBS Group Holdings Ltd. – is continuing to widen its crypto exchange client base. It has recently opened up its cryptocurrency trading services on its digital exchange DDEx to an additional src00,000 accredited investors with at least $246,000 in investable assets to buy, sell, and trade in securities. The bank is looking forward to expanding the usage of its DDEx platform to give its users a secure and seamless experience of trading in securities. Accredited investors can trade bitcoin, bitcoin cash, Ethereum, and XRP on DDEx.

According to the bank, the crypto assets of the bank will be stored in cold storage having various layers of security.