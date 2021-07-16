singapore-announces-separate-covid-rules-for-people-who-are-vaccinated-–.

People walk on their lunch break at the Raffles Place financial business district in Singapore on May 5, 2021.

SINGAPORE — Singapore is introducing Covid measures for dining depending on whether people have vaccines, as new cases continue to rise.

Only fully vaccinated individuals and people who have recovered from Covid-19 will be able to dine in in groups of five without taking Covid tests when the new rules kick in on July 19, the health ministry said in a press release on Friday.

These food and beverage outlets must put systems in place to check the vaccination status of their customers.

Unvaccinated people have to take antigen rapid tests to join in groups of five for meals. Dining in will otherwise be limited to groups of two.

Children under the age of 12, who cannot receive vaccinations yet, can dine together with members of their household without taking a Covid test. These groups are also capped at five.