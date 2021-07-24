Sims 4 responds to Cottage Living pre-order issues – digitalspy.com

The Sims 4 has responded after some fans have reported not receiving their Cottage Living pre-order items.

Players who buy the latest expansion pack by September 2 are supposed to get three additional items – including a bicycle, gnome statue – and tree, as part of the ‘Gnome on the Go’ bonus content.

But on the day of release on Thursday (July 22), some Simmers encountered problems despite buying the pack, with the bonus content missing.

EA

The official Twitter account for the game addressed the issue twice over the past couple of days, confirming that the team has worked to resolve it.

“Hey Simmers! Thanks for reporting to @EAHelp!” read the first tweet, which was posted on Thursday. “We’ve heard and seen the outages including the missing pack pre-orders across platforms, and we are actively working on a solution as soon as possible!

“Thank you for your patience.”

EA

The second tweet, shared on Friday, said: “Hey Simmers. Purchase and pre-order issues are being resolved.

“If you are still experiencing download problems or missing Gnome on the Go bonus content, please submit a ticket to help.ea.com and include as many details as possible for our team to investigate further.”

The new expansion revolves around farming and the countryside, with players able to grow their own produce as well as raise and breed animals.

EA

Some of the other features in the pack include the world of Henford-on-Bagley, weekly fairs, Lot Challenges, new deaths, picnics, and cross-stitching.

A free base game update was also made available this past week, with additions including group cooking, gardening with children, a new afro hairstyle, the calendar, new Build Mode tools to create ponds, and a food delivery service.

The Sims 4: Cottage Living is out now on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

