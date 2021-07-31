simone-biles-withdraws-from-vault-and-uneven-bars-finals

Simone Biles is seen Tuesday during the team all-around competition in Tokyo. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Simone Biles will not compete in the event finals for two of the four individual women’s gymnastics events, vault and the uneven bars, USA Gymnastics said.

Biles, arguably the world’s greatest gymnast, has pulled back from Olympic competition in Tokyo to focus on her mental health. She explained in a series of Instagram posts that she has the twisties, a mental block in gymnastics where competitors lose track of their positioning midair.

USA Gymnastics said Biles will be evaluated daily to determine whether she can compete in the final two individual disciplines, floor and balance beam.

Women’s vault and bars finals are scheduled for Sunday, the women’s floor final is Monday, and the beam final is Tuesday.