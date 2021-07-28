simone-biles-withdraws-from-individual-all-around-‘to-focus-on-her-mental-health’

Following “further medical evaluation,” American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics “to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday.

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” the sport’s national governing body said in a statement. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will compete in Biles’ place in the individual all-around, according to USA Gymnastics.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.