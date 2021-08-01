Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor Final – Update – Deadline

UPDATED, 8:16 PM: Elite gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out another Olympic event: the individual floor exercise, scheduled for Monday. Whether she’ll compete in the balance beam event taking place Tuesday remains to be determined.

USA Gymnastics confirmed the development on Saturday night, via their official Twitter account. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week,” a spokesperson wrote. “Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone.”

The floor exercise is just the latest in a series of events Biles has pulled out of this week. She announced on Friday (Saturday in Tokyo) that she would not participate this weekend in the uneven bars or the vault. On Thursday, she declared that she would not participate in the individual all-around final. Biles’ first announcement—that she would remove herself from women’s team competition—came on Tuesday.

While Biles is being replaced in the vault by MyKayla Skinner—and by Suni Lee, in the case of the uneven bars—no additional American gymnasts qualified for the floor exercise or the balanced beam. This means that the U.S. is out of the floor event, and may end up having to withdraw from balance beam, as well. Biles’ spot in the floor exercise final is being taken by Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova.

When the six-time Olympic medalist was asked at a Tuesday press conference about her decision to pull out of women’s team competition, she cited her desire to “focus on [her] well-being.”

Her decision to prioritize her mental health over her athletic pursuits has drawn support from former First Lady Michelle Obama, Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Kerry Washington, Justin Bieber and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, among many other high-profile figures.

“The outpouring [of] love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” Biles wrote on Twitter, in response.

