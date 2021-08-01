Home SPORTS Simone Biles withdraws from event final for floor exercise at Tokyo 2020 – USA Gymnastics
SPORTS

Simone Biles withdraws from event final for floor exercise at Tokyo 2020 – USA Gymnastics

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
simone-biles-withdraws-from-event-final-for-floor-exercise-at-tokyo-2020-–-usa-gymnastics

TOKYO (Reuters) – Simone Biles is withdrawing from the event final for floor exercise at Tokyo 2020, USA Gymnastics said on Sunday, adding that she would make a decision later this week on the one remaining event she is qualified for, the beam.

Biles shocked the world when she withdrew from the team finals on Tuesday, citing mental health issues, and has since withdrawn for all the other competitions she was elegible for, except the beam, which takes place on Tuesday.

“Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision later this week on beam,” USA Gymnastics said in a Tweeted statement.

“Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone.”

There was no immediate information on who would take her place.

(Reporting by Leela de Kretser and Elaine Lies; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Somewhere, Christian Coleman must be kicking himself

Day 9 Olympic roundup: Dressel’s epic swim, golf...

Where Michigan Stands In ESPN’s Preseason College Basketball...

Four-time Olympian, 2008 gold medalist Phil Dalhausser retires...

USA to play Spain in Olympic quarterfinals, rematch...

Two 800m runners tripped over each other, ending...

Olympics-Swimming-Pool a hotbed of emotion as under-pressure stars...

Zverev follows up win over Djokovic with Olympic...

Slovakia’s new favorite son? Rory Sabbatini’s journey to...

Dodgers show signs of putting it all together...

Leave a Reply