simone-biles-withdraws-from-all-around-final-at-tokyo-2020

(CNN) Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday.

Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old — one of the greatest gymnasts of all time — stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect “her body and mind.”

USA Gymnastics said it supported her decision “wholeheartedly,” adding in its statement that Biles would be assessed every day.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” read a statement on the USA Gymnastics’ Twitter account.

“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.