Simone Biles, Team USA sputter in qualifying round – Fox News

Simone Biles and Team USA will have an uphill battle in Olympic gymnastics this time around.

Biles finished her round first in vault and first in the all-around competition but those were the only categories she was tops in at the end of the day. She was eighth in the uneven bars, third in the balance beam and second in the floor routine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 24-year-old top gymnast fell all the way off the mat following a tumbling pass on her floor exercise. She then took three major steps back on her dismount.

She will be in contention for the major events and will have a helping hand in how the team finishes.

The U.S. finished the qualifying round in second place behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with a total score of 170.562. The ROC finished with 171.629.

TEAM USA SOFTBALL IN OLYMPICS GOLD MEDAL GAME AFTER EPIC WALK-OFF AGAINST AUSTRALIA

It’s the first time since 2010 the U.S. team had not finished first in qualifications at a major competition, according to Olympics.com. That year was also the last time the U.S. didn’t win a team gold in the world championships or the Olympics.

Sunisa Lee finished in second place in the all-around, Jade Cary was in seventh and Grace Callum was in 11th. Carey and Skinner finished 2-3 in the vault. Lee topped the uneven bars and was third in the balance beam. Carey finished third in the floor routine.

The ROC appears to be up for the challenge the U.S. has posed.

“We hope that (we win),” 21-yea-rold Angelina Melnikova said. “We’re also going to struggle and fight. We have to. That’s the expectation for us.”

The ROC flooded the balance beam with finishes in second through fifth place and picked up fifth and sixth in the floor routine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first medal event will take place Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report