Simone Biles steps out to huge applause as she prepares to compete in the balance beam – Daily Mail

Simone Biles has cast serious doubt on her Olympic future while hitting back at her critics following her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo on Tuesday, insisting that ‘you guys have no idea what we are going through’ after she was accused of ‘abandoning’ her team by pulling out of five finals to ‘focus on her mental health’.

Speaking about her medal win, the 24-year-old revealed that she was only ‘cleared’ to compete in the final on Monday night, after undergoing an assessment by two sports psychologists who were responsible for determining whether she was fit to take part following her struggle with the ‘twisties’, a mental block that causes gymnasts to feel ‘lost in the air’.

Biles also addressed the furious controversy over her decision to pull out of the team, all-around, floor exercise, vault, and uneven bars finals, hitting back at critics who have accused her of ‘quitting’ and ‘abandoning’ her team in Tokyo.

‘You guys have no idea what we are going through,’ she said. ‘We are entertainers but we are also human.’

She then said of her bronze medal-winning performance: ‘I was just went out and did it for me and whatever happens happens,’ she said. ‘I had fun. I had nerves. But I felt pretty good.’

Biles refused to confirm whether she is planning to retire after the Tokyo Games, as many have suggested, insisting that the Paris 2024 Olympics are ‘definitely not in her mind’ because she ‘needs to work on herself first’.

‘I just need to process this whole thing first,’ Biles – who will be 27 years old when the next Games are held – added. ‘I need to process things.’

The gymnast, who will return home to the US within the next 48 hours per the Tokyo Olympics’ COVID-19 safety regulations, is due to depart on a lucrative national gymnastics tour in September. The tour is sponsored by sportswear company Athleta, a brand for which she serves as a spokesmodel.

Tickets for the Gold Over America events, which will also feature Biles’ fellow Olympians Mykayla Skinner and Jordan Chiles, cost up to $200 each, although the most expensive VIP packages are priced at a staggering $349 per person. The gymnast has already confirmed that the tour will go ahead despite her mental health struggles in Tokyo, insisting that the events do not require her to perform skills that could trigger her ‘twisties’.

Biles departed her troubled Tokyo Olympics with one final flip by landing a bronze medal in the balance beam final – after returning to competition following a battle with mental health issues that saw her withdraw from five event finals.

The gymnast proved on Tuesday that she was determined not to leave Japan without showing off her supreme athleticism one last time after dropping out of the team and four individual finals in order to ‘focus on her mental health’.

Team USA – which has been slammed by Biles over its handling of the Larry Nassar scandal – gushed about her win, tweeting: ‘The GOAT got it done’

Biles, who is now a seven-time Olympic medalist, was all smiles after she finished her routine, which earned her a score of 14.0, landing a double pike dismount that helped to clinch her third place at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

China’s athletes secured both of the top spots, with Guan Chenchen, 16, winning the gold, while her teammate Tang Xijing, 18, clinched the silver.

The Team USA star’s bronze win means that she now ties 1996 Olympian Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by a US female gymnast.

Biles’ appearance in the beam final marked her first return to competition since she made the shock decision to pull out of the all-around, uneven bars, vault, and floor exercise events to ‘focus on her mental health’ – having withdrawn from the team final after making a major mistake on her first event.

She came into Tokyo with a five-medal haul from Rio 2016 – four golds and a bronze – and although she won a silver in last week’s team final, she withdrew after just one event, the vault, leaving her three teammates to finish the competition a man-down.

Biles had the potential to win six medals in Tokyo, however in the days following the team final, she withdrew from event after event, before making the announcement on Monday that she would compete for one last time in Tokyo in the balance beam competition.

The Texan was the third athlete to step up on the five-inch-wide apparatus, completing a 90-second routine that featured a combination of complex tumbling moves and several turning elements, including her signature ‘wolf turn’ which involves spinning around on one foot while crouched down to the beam.

Biles ended her Olympics with a solid overall score, earning a 6.1 for difficulty and a 7.9 for execution.

Biles completed her double pike without major difficulty, taking a small step back, but otherwise pulling it off without a hitch

Biles had to be ‘cleared’ for competition by Team USA doctors in order to ensure that she was safe to take part in the event

In the minutes after her bronze medal win, Biles revealed that she had only been ‘cleared’ for competition by Team USA’s psychologists hours before the final was due to commence, following her struggle with mental health issues

The gymnast replaced all of the twisting elements in her routine to ensure that she did not risk serious injury

Biles looked relieved to have finished her routine and was seen putting her hand to her chest before going to hug her coach

China’s athletes secured both of the top spots, with Guan Chenchen (center), 16, winning the gold, while her teammate Tang Xijing (right), 18, clinched the silver

Although she is normally capable of racking up more points, the gymnast altered her routine in order to combat the ‘twisties’, a mental block that causes gymnasts to feel as though they are ‘lost in the air’, and which prompted Biles’ decision to pull herself out of contention for a medal in four other individual finals, including the all-around competition, which was won by her teammate Sunisa Lee, 18.

USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee – which have both been repeatedly slammed by Nassar abuse victim Biles – spoke out in support of the gymnast, insisting that she was responsible for deciding whether or not to compete in Tokyo, although it was noted that she would have to undergo regular ‘assessments’ in order to determine whether she was fit for competition.

But if Team USA officials were concerned that her self-admitted mental instability would hamper her ability to perform, they need not have worried.

Biles, who is dating Houston Texans footballer Jonathan Owens, appeared confident and calm from the start – with commentators remarking that she looked incredibly sure of herself during the warm-up – a fact that she then proved once she mounted the beam for her routine, which is likely to be the final time gymnastics fans see her compete in an elite international competition.

She leapt with joy after bringing her routine to an end, and was cheered on by US teammates who unfurled the Stars and Stripes flag and screamed loudly as she landed her dismount.

Such was Biles’ draw, the audience swelled ten times over with fellow athletes and officials from competing nations all demanding and securing tickets close to the balance beam.

The 24-year-old gave her coach Cecile Landi a huge hug as soon as she left the floor, beaming with happiness as she then shared an emotional embrace with teammate Lee, who clinched the all-around title in Biles’ absence last week.

Following Biles’ medal win, USA Gymnastics celebrated her return to ‘GOAT’ status on social media, retweeting a post from Team USA, which read: ‘Leading by example. Simone Biles closed the show with a bronze at the Balance Beam final. The GOAT got it done.’

In another tweet the organization – which has come under furious fire from Biles over its handling of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal – wrote: ‘All smiles for Biles! What a showcase of perseverance and strength, closing this Olympics campaign with a bronze medal!’

After the gymnast landed her routine – during which she made only a handful of balance corrections and wobbles – 2008 Olympian-turned-commentator Bridget Sloan remarked that Biles has ‘made the impossible possible’ by overcoming her mental health struggles to return to competition.

USA Gymnastics announced on Monday that Biles would be joining her teammate Lee in the balance beam final.

‘We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow,’ it said in a statement. ‘Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!’

The news that Biles was going to compete in the balance beam final indicated that the athlete had managed to work through the mental health struggles which prompted her to pull out of the finals for the vault, floor exercise, and uneven bars – all of which she was expected to medal in.

Instead, Biles has taken on the role of cheerleader and spectator throughout each of the finals, including the floor exercise event on Monday, during which she was seen clapping and yelling while teammate Jade Carey, 21, competed in the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Tuesday’s attempt at gold will be Biles’ last appearance at the Tokyo Olympics – during which gymnast has endured a troubling struggle with poor mental health, leading her to drop out of four competitions, including the team and all-around finals.

It remains to be seen whether Biles will manage to surge ahead to medal glory in the balance beam final, which she qualified for in a disappointing seventh place – while her teammate Lee finished in third place in the preliminary competition behind Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing.

Biles, a three-time World balance beam champion, has been putting in plenty of training time ahead of Tuesday’s final, working on several new skills that will allow her to complete a routine without worrying about her struggle with the ‘twisties’ – a mental phenomenon that causes gymnasts to feel like they are ‘lost in the air’ and can result in devastating injury.

‘It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync,’ Biles wrote in an Instagram story last week, noting that she’d had these kinds of periods before and it had usually taken around two weeks to recover.

‘Something you literally have to take day by day, turn by turn.’

Other gymnasts concurred, both in how terrifying the condition can be – getting it might not just cost you a medal but also cost you your life – and how there’s no clear prescription for recovery.

‘Like when you are getting lost in the air and you don’t quite know where you are. It’s hard, man,’ said Dylan Schmidt, who took bronze in trampoline at Tokyo.

‘I’ve had it before and to bounce back it usually takes a few days to build that confidence back. The sport is hard.’

Biles shocked the world last week when she did one vault at the start of the women’s team final and then pulled out, later saying she had lost her way in the air.

Most agreed that it was a measure of how skilled a gymnast Biles is that she was able to land on her feet at all after her vault in the team competition went badly wrong and escape without injury.

Laurie Hernandez, a gold medal gymnastics Olympian from Rio 2016, said beam is probably the safest competition for somebody struggling with the ‘twisties’.

‘For starters, it is upright. When you are on bars, you are swinging upside down consistently,’ Hernandez told the ‘Today Show.’

Beam is also easier because skills there involve fewer twists, and gymnastics watchers said they thought Biles would likely use an easier dismount than usual as a precaution.

‘So I think beam is probably the safest route in terms of doing skills that don’t have too many twists. I’m curious to see what she’ll do for her dismount, but I have a feeling she’s going to do very well,’ Hernandez said.

Biles has stressed that being aged 24 and the oldest member of the US women’s team has added to her anxieties and is one of the reasons ‘the demons’ have affected her in Tokyo.

Simone, one of the greatest all time Olympic gymnasts, will be 27 when the next games are staged in Paris in 2024 and has indicated that she plans to retire from elite competition long before then.

She said she had lost confidence and worried about competing and was suffering the ‘twisties’ which hamper the ability to maintain any awareness in the air, and can therefore result in serious injury.

Biles has received glowing praise for her ‘bravery’ and ‘courage’ to put her mental health before competing after she pulled out of multiple finals, with a number of Olympic champions past and present sending her messages of support over the past weeks.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach admitted Biles’ bravery to confront her mental health problems in front of the world is ‘admirable’.

He said: ‘I can only say, you know, we are with her. I must personally say I had the opportunity to at least briefly talk with her after the team competition.

‘I’m really admiring how she’s handling the situation. She admits to having this problem. This is already courageous. Who one year ago would have admitted to say (they) have mental health problems?

‘And at the same time then cheering on (her) teammates. And then being there, and supporting when her successor is in the all-around final? This is, you know, great human quality and this is Olympic spirit at its best.’

Britain’s newly-crowned double Olympic champion on the Pommel Horse Max Whitlock said in a message to Biles: ‘You’ve pushed boundaries time and time again. Rest up and take time.’

US swimming legend Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals, talked about the need for mental health resources for Olympic athletes after Biles withdrew from a number of events, having revealed back in 2018 he suffered with depression himself and contemplated suicide after the 2012 London Games.