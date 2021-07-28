Yahoo Sports Videos

Simone Biles: I’m not going to lose a medal for this country and for these girls

Yahoo Sports National Columnist Dan Wetzel reports from Tokyo on the scene inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre as American superstar Simone Biles pulled out of the Team Final after her first vault. Biles said her mental health was affecting her performance and she decided pulling out of the event was what was best for the team. Team USA gymnasts Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee finished the event and brought home the Silver without their captain.