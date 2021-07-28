-
Yahoo Sports Videos
Simone Biles: I’m not going to lose a medal for this country and for these girls
Yahoo Sports National Columnist Dan Wetzel reports from Tokyo on the scene inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre as American superstar Simone Biles pulled out of the Team Final after her first vault. Biles said her mental health was affecting her performance and she decided pulling out of the event was what was best for the team. Team USA gymnasts Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee finished the event and brought home the Silver without their captain.
CBS News Videos
Analyzing Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from gymnastics team final
Star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final Tuesday, citing mental health reasons. This comes weeks after tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. Dr. Brandi Jackson, psychiatrist and co-founder of The Institute for Antiracism in Medicine, joins CBSN’s Elaine Quijano with her insight.
MLB.com
CG: ATL@NYM – 7/26/21
Condensed Game: Joc Pederson’s RBI double in the 3rd to backed Kyle Muller’s five shutout frames in the Braves’ win in first of doubleheader