simone-biles-bounces-back-to-take-olympic-bronze-in-balance-beam-final

Guan Chenchen of China is pictured during the women’s balance beam final on August 3. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

China’s Guan Chenchen was in incredible form as she won gold in the women’s balance beam final at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old scored 14.633 while her teammate Tang Xijing finished second on 14.233, ahead of Simone Biles’ 14.000 points.

“I actually never expected that I would get a medal,” Guan said after the final. “My coach said, ‘this is your first time in the Olympics and no one knows you so just go in and do your best.'”

“I actually started gymnastics much later than other people so I think this is a good result for me.

“Even though this competition is very tiring, I’m very happy with this result.”

Meanwhile, silver medalist Tang says she eyeing more success at the Paris Games in 2024.

“Today, I tried not to think too much about the result. I just tried my best,” she said.

“Even though there were some little errors, I am very satisfied with the fact I was able to win a medal here.”

“I think everything should be able to see me in Paris in three years’ time. That really is my goal.”