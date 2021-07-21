The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that Simon Ekpa may not continue as one of the broadcasters of Radio Biafra as he “has refused to follow the principles.”

Recall that the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu had appointed the Finland-based Nigerian-Finnish as one of the broadcasters after his arrest.

Powerful, in the statement, said Ekpa, though an industrious member of the separatist group, will not continue except he signed the code of conduct guiding the radio, as explained that no member is above the laid down rules.

The statement reads, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader, Nnamdi Kanu has observed with regrets, that Mazi Simon Ekpa whom our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave an appointment and duty to start broadcasting on Radio Biafra doesn’t want to follow the laid down rules of operation in Radio Biafra.

“Our leader, Nnamdi Kanu gave the directive while in detention but Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to follow the principles.

“Simon Ekpa has refused to sign the rules of engagement and code of conduct guiding those broadcasting on Radio Biafra. We don’t understand why Mazi Ekpa would not like to follow the steps of other broadcasters on the platform, who have since done the needful.

“IPOB is a big movement, and cannot just change the rules because of one individual as this may set a bad precedence. Mazi Simon Ekpa is a hardworking Biafran whose immense contributions towards the restoration of Biafra are highly appreciated, but for not signing the code of conduct as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra, he may not continue to have the opportunity of broadcasting via the platform.

“This decision was not intended to ridicule and undermine anyone but to prove to all that due process cannot be compromised in IPOB. IPOB is a well-structured movement where the activities of members are regulated with well-thought-out rules. No one should act in a way that suggests that the laws are meant for a certain group of people.

“While Mazi Simon Ekpa has the right to make his broadcasts on Facebook and other platforms of his choice, he may no longer broadcast on Radio Biafra as one of the official broadcasters.”

Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian citizen was appointed recently when Kanu was in detention to take over the broadcasts at Radio Biafra.