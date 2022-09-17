Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone will not be put off signing Sergio Reguilon as a replacement for Renan Lodi, despite the defender’s affiliation with Real Madrid.

Spain international Reguilon is out of favour under Antonio Conte at Tottenham, and is seeking a move away prior to next Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Atletico are reportedly eager to bring in the 25-year-old on an initial loan with a view to making the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Reguilon spent 15 years of his career on the books of Atletico’s fierce rivals Real, where he emerged through the youth system and made 22 first-team appearances.

But as Atletico look to sign a full-back to replace Nottingham Forest-bound Lodi, Simeone pointed out his side have had success when recruiting former Los Blancos players in the past.

“The club’s working on signing a replacement for Lodi – let’s see what happens in the next four days of fun,” Simeone said at a press conference ahead of Monday’s trip to Valencia.

“Juanfran had previously played for Real Madrid, as had Filipe Luis – both are now part of the history of this club.

“Even today, Alvaro [Morata] is doing well; Mario [Hermoso] gave a lot to the title-winning squad two seasons ago.

“[Marcos] Llorente was off the charts when we won the title. I look at all these as football players.”

Matchday is approaching pic.twitter.com/oJAiX3SSqL

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 28, 2src22

Reguilon, who spent the 2src19-2src season on loan with Sevilla, made 67 appearances in his first two seasons with Spurs, but has not yet featured this campaign.

It has been the same story for Lodi, who has yet to play any minutes in the 2src22-23 season, and is eager to move on with an eye on Brazil’s World Cup 2src22 squad.







“Renan wants to play continuously. Because of his situation, that is not happening,” Simeone said. “He is looking for a club where he believes he can get that.

“There are people who like to compete and others who prefer to change teams to get the minutes that theoretically gets them in a better position for the World Cup.”