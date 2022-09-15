Diego Simeone described Antoine Griezmann as “one of the most important players” in Atletico Madrid’s history after his dramatic winner against Porto on Wednesday.

After 1srcsrc minutes and 21 seconds, Griezmann nodded home the latest Champions League goal on record (excluding extra-time) to guide Los Colchoneros to a stunning 2-1 victory.

Mario Hermoso had broken the deadlock in the 91st minute before conceding a penalty that was scored by Matheus Uribe, meaning Atleti’s win over Porto is just the second Champions League match to ever feature three goals scored after the 9srcth minute (excluding extra-time).

Remarkably, the previous instance was when these two sides met last December, when Diego Simeone’s men ran out 3-1 winners in Portugal.

9src+ – Atlético Madrid vs Porto is only the second match in UEFA Champions League history to see three goals scored in the 9srcth minute or later (excluding extra-time), after Porto vs Atlético Madrid in December 2src21. Mayhem. pic.twitter.com/sqJE2qDWfT

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2src22

Griezmann has had to settle for the role of impact substitute this term, with Simeone recently hinting the France forward’s minutes were being managed to avoid activating a purchase clause in his loan deal from Barcelona.

The Atleti boss was fulsome in his praise of the France international afterwards and urged him to remain resilient.

“I love Griezmann very much,” he said in a press conference. “Apart from the affection towards him, he is one of the most important players in the club’s history.

“We will continue to improve. He is giving us a lot and he has to be strong in his head.”

Simeone’s son, Giovanni, was also in Champions League action on Wednesday, with the 27-year-old scoring his first goal in the competition in Napoli’s thumping 4-1 win over Liverpool.

The Atleti boss added: “Gio was looking to play in the Champions League. He goes to a phenomenal club like Napoli and I’m very happy because he deserves it.

“He needs to continue because what you did today, nobody remembers tomorrow.”

Atleti are back in action on Saturday when they host Celta Vigo in LaLiga.